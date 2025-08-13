D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $17.43. 19,736,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 68,902,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,298,431.20. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.