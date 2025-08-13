DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $46.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,872,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,219,303.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $2,413,630. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after acquiring an additional 444,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 415,614 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.