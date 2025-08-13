DA Davidson Lowers CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target to $32.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.31.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.52). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $129.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.96 million. Analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 703.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

