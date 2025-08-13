Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Head to Head Review

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.10%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than American Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dakota Gold and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and American Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.31) -13.23 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -2.79

Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.