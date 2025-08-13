Dare Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dare Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Stock Up 3.0%

DARE stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.11. Dare Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

