Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.93.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

