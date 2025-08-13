Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for TSE:ERE FY2025 Earnings

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

