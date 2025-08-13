Desjardins Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.
CSH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
