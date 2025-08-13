Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 14,992 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Cameco worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8,363.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Up 1.0%

CCJ stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

