Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,824 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $38,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

