Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 60,941 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Franklin Resources worth $37,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.