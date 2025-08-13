Deutsche Bank AG Buys 66,819 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Dutch Bros worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 551,587 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,706,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 375,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,096,000 after acquiring an additional 287,942 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

