Deutsche Bank AG Buys 90,000 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

