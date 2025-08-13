Deutsche Bank AG Buys 974 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Baidu worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 10,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Baidu by 13.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period.
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.34.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
