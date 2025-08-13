Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 481.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,922,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 110.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $366,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

