Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,633 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grab were worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 669.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

