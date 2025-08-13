Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.34 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 141.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of IMO opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

