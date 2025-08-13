Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.68 Million Position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.67% of Geo Group worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,650,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Stock Performance

GEO stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Geo Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

