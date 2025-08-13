Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of APA worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,303.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

APA Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

