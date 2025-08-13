Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.31 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,392,000 after buying an additional 79,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,166,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,305,000 after buying an additional 65,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

