Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.77 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 724,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.