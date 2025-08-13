Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.35 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $37,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8,991.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

