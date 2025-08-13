Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.63 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $243,400.85. The trade was a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $836,224. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

