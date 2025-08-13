Deutsche Bank AG Has $45.04 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $45,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

