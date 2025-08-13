Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Watsco worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Stock Performance
NYSE WSO opened at $422.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.76.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
