Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2,105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,552,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:SAP opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $208.24 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

