Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Ovintiv worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after buying an additional 959,711 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

