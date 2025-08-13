Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Reliance worth $31,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliance Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of RS opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.48.
Reliance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.
About Reliance
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
