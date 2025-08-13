Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,064 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $39,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 296,012 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

