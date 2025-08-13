Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,174,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,543,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,214,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,585,000 after purchasing an additional 121,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after buying an additional 418,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.5%

FNF stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

