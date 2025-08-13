Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,307,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,834,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QSR opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

