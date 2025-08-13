Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $59,701.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $627,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,149.54. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.