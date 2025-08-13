Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 160,243 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 185.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $34,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $6,753,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.87.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,310.51. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,458.71. The trade was a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,239 shares of company stock worth $8,986,542. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

