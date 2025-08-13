Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,669,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Profile

(Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.