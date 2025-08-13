Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

