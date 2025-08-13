Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,328 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.52% of Kyndryl worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kyndryl by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE KD opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

