Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 233.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Vale Trading Up 2.1%

VALE stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

