Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 830.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

