Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,087 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.49% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $61,587.96. Following the sale, the director owned 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,029.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,401 shares of company stock worth $396,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $156.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

