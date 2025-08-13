Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,338 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Lamb Weston worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LW stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.