Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,153,938 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153,938 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Graphic Packaging worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 554.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $738,759.84. The trade was a 62.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.