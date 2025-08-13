Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,684,311 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,266,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,684,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AES were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,134,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,614,000 after acquiring an additional 255,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AES by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,426,000 after acquiring an additional 628,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,097,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 730,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

