Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,775,038 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,775,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $44,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.