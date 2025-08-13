Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,186 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of EPAM Systems worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.