Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,534 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

GH opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,591.38. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,754 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

