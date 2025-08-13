Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,440,483 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in News were worth $40,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in News by 53.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.