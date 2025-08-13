Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,553 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $32,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 73.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,156,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,731 shares of company stock valued at $631,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

