Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $40,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,425,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,928.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,494.00 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,973.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,895.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

