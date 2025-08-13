Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $12.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

