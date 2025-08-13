Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.80 ($28.84) and last traded at €24.65 ($28.66). Approximately 5,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.55 ($28.55).
The company has a market cap of $448.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.92.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.
